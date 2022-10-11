EASTON — Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trappe Town Council commissioner Gregory Fries Oct. 7 after allegations of a sexual assault were reported to police.
Fries, 31, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in connection to a sexual assault that reportedly occurred inside a Trappe home in early July.
Fries was sworn in as a commissioner on the Trappe Town Council on July 6.
TCSO detectives received the report of a sexual assault in September. Further police investigation into the case revealed that Fries brought the adult female victim back to his residence in Trappe, where he physically and sexually assaulted her.
According to charging documents, Fries reportedly brought the woman into his bedroom, straddled her and pinned her body down to the bed. The victim told police that she told Fries she did not want to do this, but Fries then had non-consensual sex with her for an unknown period of time, according to the documents.
Charging documents also reported that Fries placed one of his hands around the victim’s throat and began strangling her. The victim told police she had a hard time breathing and thought she might pass out. Fries reportedly also smacked the victim in the face, leaving redness and bruising to her cheek and eye area.
The victim told police that she attempted to push Fries off but was unable to based on his size. She also said she told Fries “no” multiple times and that she did not want to “do this.”
Following his Oct. 7 arrest, a Talbot County District Court commissioner initially ordered Fries held without bond in the county detention center.
A bail review was held Monday afternoon in the county district court.
Deputy State’s Attorney Ellen Barry Grunden recommended that Fries remain held without bond, describing the July sexual assault as a “particularly violent event.” She also shared her belief that Fries was dangerous, both to the victim and other young women in the community.
Defense attorney Nandin Dave asked that Fries be released on home detention, citing a lack of prior issues with Fries failing to appear as reason that he wasn’t a flight risk. He added that the allegations are just allegations at this point, and no probable cause has been established yet.
Talbot District Judge Karen Ketterman said she was trying to balance the serious nature of the allegations with Fries’ prior history and work history as a paramedic in Talbot County, and elected to revise Fries’ bail to a $75,000 unsecured personal bond. Once the bail is posted, Fries will be released on home detention through a private company and be under pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing in the matter is scheduled in the Talbot County District Court on Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m.
Officials from the Town of Trappe did not respond to phone calls by press time.
