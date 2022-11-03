EASTON — A Trappe woman is facing multiple counts of child abuse, assault and reckless endangerment stemming from an investigation of reported child abuse.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robin Chase Watson on Oct. 28 in Easton. Watson, 58, is charged with first-degree child abuse, two counts of second-degree child abuse, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.
The charges against Watson stem from a multi-agency investigation by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Talbot County Department of Social Services’ Child Protective Services unit.
In October, detectives initiated an investigation into physical child abuse that occurred at a residence in Trappe. Police investigation revealed that Watson physically assaulted a juvenile on two different occasions, causing several physical injuries to the victim.
Following her arrest, Watson was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a district court commissioner. She was ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending a bail review.
During a bail review Monday, Oct. 31, Watson was released on a $60,000 unsecured personal bond.
Watson is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in the Talbot County District Court on Nov. 23.
