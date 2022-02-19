EASTON — A Trappe woman who allegedly sped through a red light is facing charges of gross and criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle in connection with an April 2021 fatal crash in Easton.
Brittnee Ewing, 22, of Trappe, was charged Feb. 16 with felony and misdemeanor counts of gross and criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle in connection with the crash that left an 84-year-old woman dead.
Officers from the Easton Police Department’s collision reconstruction unit served a criminal summons on Ewing Feb. 17 after their investigation determined she had failed to stop at a red light, leading to her striking another vehicle. Investigators also found that Ewing was driving 30 mph over the posted speed limit when the collision occurred, police said.
The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. April 8, 2021, at southern juncture of the Easton Parkway (Route 322) and Route 50.
A Ford C-Max Hybrid, operated by Vicki Harvey, 63, of Easton, was crossing over eastbound Route 50 from westbound Route 50 when it was struck a 2018 Ford Escape operated by Ewing. Jo Ann Wright, 84, of Easton, was a passenger in Harvey’s vehicle. Ewing’s 1-year-old son was also in her vehicle.
Ewing and her son were transported by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Her son was treated and released, but Ewing remained in the hospital in critical condition following the crash. According to a GoFundMe set up by Ewing’s family to help with medical expenses, she suffered life-threatening injuries, including numerous fractures and internal injuries.
Jo Ann Brocato Wright, 84, of Easton
Wright was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she died from her injuries on April 9. Harvey was taken to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton for treatment and was later released.
After being served with the criminal summons Thursday, Ewing was released on her signature.
She also faces traffic citations in relation to the incident, including failing to stop at a red light, driving over the speed limit, failing to control speed to avoid a collision and operating a vehicle without a seatbelt.
Ewing is scheduled to appear in the Talbot County District Court for a preliminary hearing on March 25.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
