EASTON — Officers from the Easton Police Department served a criminal summons on a Trappe woman on May 2, charging her with multiple counts of theft and theft scheme.
Amanda N. Rush, 26, of Trappe, is facing charges in connection with a series of alleged thefts from her former workplace from September 2020 through January 2022.
On Feb. 7 and March 9, EPD officers took reports from the owner of the Pet Health Clinic on East Dover Street about multiple thefts connected to Rush. Rush previously worked as the office manager for the clinic.
The owner told police that starting in September 2020 until her termination in January 2022, Rush stole a significant amount of money from the clinic through several different methods.
The largest dollar amount stolen was from an extensive series of unauthorized purchases using her company card.
Records provided by the owner indicated Rush had made purchases from Amazon, Etsy, DoorDash, BJs Wholesale Club, Target, Fresh N Lean, Allure Nails, Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, Marshalls, Michaels, Hobby Lobby, Five Below, Ulta, Lowes, among other restaurant and online purchases.
According to the police report, the total estimated theft from those purchases was just over $22,000.
The owner told police that she believed Rush had taken money from deposits in the clinic’s cash drawer. Another employee was tasked with recording how much money was in the drawer at the end of the night, and Rush was trusted to take the money to the bank the following morning. The owner alleged that Rush had deposited less than the amount recorded, or in some cases, didn’t deposit money at all.
The total estimated to be stolen from the cash drawer between June 2021 and January 2022 was just over $12,700.
Further investigation by the owner revealed that Rush had allegedly added hours to her paychecks by inputting different hours into QuickBooks and added additional sick and vacation time.
The owner also told police that Rush frequently called out of work, but found that she had clocked into the timecard system to receive hours of pay without logging into the company’s main system.
Just over $9,600 was estimated to have been stolen via these methods.
The owner stated that Rush wrote several checks to herself and alleged that she didn’t pay them back, added more funds on them or wrote them without permission. About $955 was stolen via this method.
The owner told police that Rush had also falsified payments totaling just over $2,600 for her own veterinary and grooming accounts with the clinic.
Additionally, the owner told police that Rush had added and subtracted hours from several employees’ paychecks in January 2022. Rush was tasked with paying employees during this time period.
The owner believed the total amount stolen was $47,976.94.
Rush is charged with two counts of theft of $100 to under $1,500, three counts of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, one count of theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, and four counts of theft scheme for varying amounts.
She is scheduled to appear in the Talbot County District Court for a preliminary inquiry on June 10, according to online court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.