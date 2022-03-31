CAMBRIDGE — A jury trial is underway for one of the men accused of murdering 22-year-old Da’Jour Sorrell last year.
Da’Yon Lofland, 22, of Hurlock, is one of four men charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 shooting death of Sorrell.
Troy Rose Jr., 20, of Federalsburg, Elijah Jordan, 21, of Cambridge, and Justin Boyce, 22, of Hackensack, New Jersey, were also arrested and charged in the murder. Lofland is the first of the four to go to trial.
The murder charges stem from a report of a shooting just before 10 p.m. on April 5, 2021. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gloria Richardson Circle and found Sorrell lying on the ground in front of a home.
Responding officers attempted life-saving measures before transporting him to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, where he was pronounced dead later that evening. An autopsy determined Sorrell’s death was the result of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Jury selection for Lofland’s trial began Monday, March 28, and stretched into the early evening hours. Opening statements in the five-day trial began Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m.
Prosecutor Molly W. Fox opened her remarks to the jury by stating that the four men charged in the murder set out with “the worst plan ever” — to murder another young man named Anthony Harris.
Fox said Lofland and the other three defendants, who all had guns, met in Federalsburg earlier on April 5. The group stopped by a local liquor store, and Boyce picked up Xanax ahead of the alleged planned homicide.
What made the group’s plan to kill Harris the “worst plan ever” was that they had this plan, but didn’t know how to execute it, Fox said. The four men didn’t know where to find Harris. They went to his workplace, a farm in Hurlock, to find him, but didn’t realize that he had called out, so they drove back to Federalsburg, Fox added.
Lofland later showed his friends a Snapchat of Harris in “the projects” — housing along the Greenwood Avenue corridor in Cambridge — in the hopes of finding him there, the group set out for the city with “no way for sure” of knowing whether or not they’d find him, Fox said.
After arriving in Cambridge, the group set out toward the corner of Camellia Street and Greenwood Avenue, but still didn’t have a plan, Fox said. The men couldn’t find Harris, but did observe Sorrell riding his bicycle on his way home.
Lofland was the only one who “had beef” with Sorrell, Fox added.
Lofland then began firing at Sorrell — “not who they set out for,” Fox said. Multiple shots were fired by Lofland and others before Sorrell fled to Gloria Richardson Circle and collapsed where officers later found him.
Fox also told the jurors Lofland had been wearing a GPS ankle monitor for an unrelated incident, which “literally” tracked the group’s movements and speeds along the various locations they visited that day.
“Worst plan ever,” she echoed, closing out her statement.
Defense attorney Michelle Moodispaw opened her statement to the jury by asserting that Lofland was not responsible, did not conspire to kill anyone and was not guilty.
Two of the state’s multiple witnesses were likely to give the jurors reason to doubt Lofland’s innocence, but also could be doubted themselves, she said.
One witness, Justin Boyce — who was charged in connection with the murder but pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the case in exchange for a deal — was in it for himself, Moodispaw said.
Boyce was drinking and had taken Xanax on the evening of the murder, and reportedly had no memory of the night — but he implicated Lofland after hours of police questioning, even after previously saying Lofland wasn’t involved.
Another witness, Keiford Copper — who was with the group earlier in the evening, but did not go out — implicated Lofland in the homicide after pressure and additional charges, she said.
GPS records and phone records also don’t tell the jurors who shot Sorrell, Moodispaw added, asking the jurors to remember to presume Lofland is innocent until proven guilty.
The trial, which was scheduled for five days, is expected to conclude on Friday, April 1.
Lofland is facing a total of nine charges in connection with Sorrell’s murder: first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, using a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, having a handgun on his person, and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.
If found guilty, Lofland could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to a court notice Fox filed on July 30, 2021.
