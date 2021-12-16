CAMBRIDGE — A five-day jury trial has been set for the 31-year-old Cambridge man who is facing murder charges after admitting to the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend.
Dion D. Ennals, 31, who is facing first- and second-degree murder charges and first- and second-degree assault charges, will stand trial in the Dorchester County Circuit Court from March 28, 2022 to April 1, 2022, according to online court records. Ennals is also scheduled for a status conference in February and a motion hearing and pretrial conference in March prior to his trial.
The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 24. Around 7:40 p.m., Ennals arrived at the back door of the Cambridge Police Department’s headquarters covered in blood and told officers, “I killed her.”
Police detained Ennals after his admission and guided officers to the victim’s body after telling them she was “probably still laying there.”
Officers located the victim, 39-year-old Roshanda S. Willis of Cambridge, less than a quarter mile away from the police station. Willis was found lying in the road in a large pool of blood and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives were able to locate surveillance video footage of the murder, which showed Ennals violently beating Willis for an extended period of time before leaving and walking toward CPD. No weapon was used in the murder.
Court records indicated a history of domestic violence in the pair’s relationship as well.
Until his trial, Ennals will remain held without bond in the Somerset County Detention Center.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
