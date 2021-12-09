CAMBRIDGE — An April 2022 trial has been set for Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw, who is charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn on Reddit.
Bradshaw’s jury trial in the Dorchester County Circuit Court is scheduled for April 26 through 29, with court beginning at 9:30 a.m. every day, according to online court records. He is also scheduled for a status conference in January and a motions hearing and pretrial conference in April before the trial.
Bradshaw was arrested on the morning of Nov. 15. At a bail review that same afternoon, Dorchester Circuit Judge Brett Wilson allowed Bradshaw to be released from police custody on his own recognizance, just hours after he was arrested.
As part of his special pretrial release conditions, Bradshaw is barred from using any form of social media and must allow state police to access his electronic devices and social media accounts for the investigation. He is also required to check in with the county detention center at least once a week.
Bradshaw, 32, is on an unpaid leave of absence from his position as mayor, according to a statement from the Cambridge City Commissioners on Nov. 30. The commissioners have also asked Bradshaw to resign from his position.
Bradshaw does not intend to step down from his position following the allegations, according to a statement from his attorney Michael Belsky on Nov. 17.
“Nothing about the allegations in any way affect Mayor Bradshaw’s desire and intent to continue to lead all the citizens of Cambridge,” Belsky said.
The allegations stem from a complaint made in May 2021 by a woman who was previously in a relationship with Bradshaw. The alleged victim told police that she discovered nude photos of herself posted on Reddit without her knowledge or consent.
The Reddit photos of the alleged victim contained racial slurs and sexually explicit language. The photos were posted by multiple accounts with various usernames hinting at the name and birthdate of the victim.
Police were able to trace the Reddit account activity via IP address to Bradshaw’s address in Cambridge. An initial search and seizure warrant was executed on the mayor’s home and offices in city hall on Aug. 4.
Each count carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail and a $5,000 fine. If Bradshaw was found guilty of every count and ordered to serve consecutive sentences, he could be facing up to 100 years in jail and $250,000 in fines.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
