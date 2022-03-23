SALISBURY — A three-day trial has been set for the man charged in connection with the 2010 murder of a man in Wicomico County.
Ryan Joseph Ellis, 32, of Princess Anne, who is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony/violent crime, is scheduled to stand trial in the Wicomico County Circuit Court from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, according to online court records.
Ellis is also scheduled for a motion hearing in June and a pretrial conference in July before the jury trial.
John Phoebus, a defense attorney for Ellis, filed a motion to dismiss the indictment on March 15, just three days after requesting a jury trial.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred early morning on Jan. 17, 2010. Troopers responded to a residence in the 27200 block of Ocean Gateway in Hebron for a report of a shooting around 4:30 a.m.
Police located the victim, Preston Hylan Morehouse, 20, of Melbourne, Florida, shot just inside the front door of the residence. He was declared deceased at the scene.
According to information from the state’s cold case listings, Morehouse was visiting and staying with friends in Salisbury. The morning of his murder, his attention was drawn to the front of the residence. The suspect fired a gun through a sidelight next to the door, hitting and killing Morehouse.
An indictment was filed on Feb. 28. Ellis was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers in connection to the incident on March 7.
He remains held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.