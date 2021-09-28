Dorchester County District Court’s front step give access to the main entrance of the judicial building. The structure was originally built as a National Guard Armory, and has served other purposes, including as a skating rink, before being repurposed as a court building.
CAMBRIDGE — A trooper was injured Tuesday during the foot pursuit of a woman allegedly fleeing after a judge ordered her held for contempt of court in Cambridge.
Shawnay Jones was in the Dorchester County District Court courtroom around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, for the sentencing of an unidentified male when the Aberdeen resident was ordered to leave the room by Judge Melvin Jews, according to Dorchester County State’s Attorney Bill Jones.
Jones said as the woman approached the door, she allegedly made an obscene gesture toward the judge, a hand movement she later said was the two finger gesture “deuces” and not a single finger gesture.
When Jews ordered the woman held for contempt, she allegedly ran out the courtroom doors.
A Maryland State Trooper assigned to the Easton barracks who was present for a case immediately gave chase.
Initials reports indicated the officer may have been pushed down the steps, although the investigation into his injury is continuing.
Shawnay Jones allegedly continued to flee on foot until she was apprehended by another state trooper.
The officers who was injured was treated and released from the hospital.
The state’s attorney said the woman was found to be in contempt of court and sentenced to 60 days in Dorchester County Detention Center.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
