CAMBRIDGE — Police arrested two Cambridge men on Tuesday, Aug. 16, in connection to the April murder of 20-year-old A’Corie Young, also of Cambridge.
Raykquon D. Molock, 25, and Tamar J. Collins, 22, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and related charges stemming from an early morning shooting on April 10 that left Young dead.
Around 2 a.m. April 10, officers from the Cambridge Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Fairmount Avenue for an individual who had been shot.
Police found Young lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. County emergency medical services personnel responded, but Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
Through interviews, police learned that two other men were with Young at the time of the shooting. Both men told investigators that they ran from the shooting, but could hear bullets passing by as they fled.
Police review of surveillance footage in the area revealed that approximately 18 to 20 gunshots were fired at Young and the other two men, according to charging documents.
Young’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on April 11 for an autopsy, which later determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Following the shooting, Maryland State Police investigators canvassed the neighborhood and spoke to witnesses while crime scene technicians processed the area for evidence.
According to charging documents, a significant amount of firearms evidence was recovered from the scene, leading police to initially determine that a .40 caliber handgun was fired.
However, investigators later determined that a minimum of two firearms were used during the shooting after ballistics testing revealed that a projectile removed from Young’s body did not match the .40 casings from the scene.
Investigators received several anonymous tips from witnesses stating that Collins and Molock shot at the group of men and killed Young, according to charging documents.
Police interviewed Molock during the investigation, who denied any involvement in the shooting.
Molock was arrested without incident early Tuesday morning in Frederick by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he remains held without bond pending extradition to Dorchester County.
Collins was arrested Tuesday and ordered held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center. A bail review is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Police do not believe this was a random act of violence. They said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818. Callers may remain anonymous.
Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Cambridge Police Department and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.
