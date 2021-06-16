PRESTON — Two Preston girls have been referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services after a fight June 1 at the Preston Carnival, according to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy on foot patrol on the carnival grounds observed the physical altercation about 9:42 p.m. and separated the girls with the help of a bystander.
Both girls were released into the custody of their parents.
