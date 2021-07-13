CAMBRIDGE — Police are looking for a suspect in an stabbing incident early Sunday in Cambridge that left two men with injuries
Cambridge Police Department officers responded at 3:37 a.m. on July 11 to a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had a stab wound to the right shoulder area, said CPD spokesman Capt. Justin Todd.
Todd said the victim told police he and another victim was stabbed in a nearby vacant building near Dorchester Avenue.
Officers went to the other location and discovered another man laying on a mattress with a large laceration on the back of his head. At both locations, the officers rendered medical assistance to the respective victims, and both were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
Todd said evidence from the scene determined that the incident occurred in the abandoned building, and it is believed an argument led to the stabbing.
