CAMBRIDGE — Maryland State Police, with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department, arrested two people Tuesday, Jan. 4, on charges connected to a November shooting in which one person was killed and another was injured in Dorchester County.
The first suspect, Daeveon Lat'ee Johnson, 16, of Cambridge, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor. The second suspect, Key'marion Da'Qion Ennals, 16, of Cambridge, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple other related crimes. Both teens have been charged as adults.
Johnson and Ennals were taken before the District Court Commissioner and are awaiting a bond hearing.
Shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2021, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 900 block of Camelia Street for a shooting involving multiple victims. Officers located two male victims shot at the scene.
One of those victims, Ja’Len Woolford, 16, of Cambridge, was declared dead at the scene. The other victim, a 15-year-old male, who police did not identify, was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Medical Center at Cambridge before being flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.
The Cambridge Police Department asked the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to take over the investigation. According to investigators, the victims were targeted.
The recent outbreak of violence prompted local faith leaders to hold a Peace Walk on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 21, starting at the Dorchester County Recreation and Parks building, proceeding down Cosby Avenue, up the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue, down Park Lane and then down Leonards Lane.
The participants prayed and sang, passing the spot on Greenwood Avenue where an 18-year-old victim was fatally shot two weeks before almost to the minute.
Near that spot, two educators on the march greeted young onlookers they knew from school.
After the march, one educator related a recent conversation with a 5-year-old student in one of the city’s elementary schools. “There’s a lot of shootings at my house,” the youngster said. “It’s not safe outside.”
Council President and Ward 2 Commissioner Lajan Cephas and Ward 1 Commissioner Brian Roche joined the Peace Walk.
“This is not hopeless,” Cephas said. In addition to physical changes like increased law enforcement presence and better lighting among other possibilities, she emphasized another dimension.
“Prayer changes things, people’s hearts, outcomes,” Cephas said.
“The vast majority of people in the city are good,” Roche said. “We can’t let that small percentage of people win.”
A concerned group of about 30 citizens came together to collaborate on the problem Dec. 2 at 8 Washington St., Cambridge. The police sat up front, but there was a restless energy that veered the conversation beyond their control at times. They opened the meeting with everyone in attendance getting a chance to introduce themselves.
Part of the problem is groups of young men wielding weapons in the Greenwood Avenue area, citizens said. Lots of ideas were mentioned in the circle like men needing to step up in child rearing, women showing up with more discipline and the age old “just connecting” with these young people so they can trust adults with their troubles.
“Groups of young men are targeting each other. There is a loose organization of men where small things escalate. The number of guns on the street is unbelievable. We need to remove the real trouble makers, restore some form of order, so people can have their freedom back. We need to let the people in the streets know that this is not the Wild West,” said Dorchester State’s Attorney Bill Jones.
The police offered a PowerPoint to the group detailing crime statistics. In 2021, law enforcement noted four homicides (three of which were on Greenwood Avenue), 27 shootings, 34 stabbings and 26 other shootings that caused property damage — all in Cambridge.
The police said they are spread too thin and can’t be the complete solution to the problem. One idea they offered is to light the dark areas of the streets.
“We can not as a community let this become Baltimore. I have been here 33 years and I have never seen it so bad,” said Cambridge Police Chief Mark Lewis. “We are trying to put a coalition together to stop this violence. We have to do something to reach these kids.”
“Everybody has got a gun, if not two guns. The number of guns on the street is unbelievable right now. People deserve to have a safe place to live no matter who they are. People live here. Children live here,” Jones said.
Anyone with information in this case or other shootings is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101, ext. 140. Callers may remain anonymous.
(Mike Detmer, Tom McCall and Angela Price all contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.