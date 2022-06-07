EASTON — Officers from the Easton Police Department arrested two men Sunday, June 5 after they allegedly shot at a man with an Orbeez gun.
EPD officers responded to the Giant grocery store parking lot after a citizen complained of being shot by an Airsoft gun as he was walking into the store from the parking.
The victim told police that he was shot by passengers in a white Kia with Florida license plates. Police found the car with five passengers driving through the parking lot.
After stopping the Kia, police retrieved an Orbeez gun from the passenger compartment.
An Orbeez gun is similar to an Airsoft gun, but shoots small gel balls as projectiles.
The victim then identified two passengers as the suspects who shot at him: Aviad Moore, 19, of Summerfield, Florida, and Tucker Eason, 18, of Easton. Both were arrested on scene.
Police continued to search the vehicle and found a large container of Orbeez beads/rounds in the passenger compartment. Officers also seized a large container of BB rounds and paintballs and a paintball gun.
According to police, further investigations are underway for recent similar incidents where both Moore and Eason are suspects.
Moore and Eason were each charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Both were transported to the Talbot County Detention Center and released Monday on personal recognizance.
Moore and Eason are scheduled for trials in the county district court on July 25.
