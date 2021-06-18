CAMBRIDGE — Two teens were injured in a shooting in the early morning on June 16, in Cambridge.
At about 12:15 a.m., officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Camelia Street, where they located a 17-year-old male in the 900 block of Camelia Street with a gunshot wound to the left thigh, according to CPD spokesman Capt. Justin Todd.
The juvenile was losing a large amount of blood, and the first officers on the scene rendered immediate first aid to slow the bleeding until EMS personnel arrived, Todd said.
The teen was later flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is currently being treated.
Police said a second victim was located in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue. The 14-year-old male victim also had a gunshot wound in his leg, and he was treated and later released from the hospital.
Todd said the blood trail led officers to the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue where they believe the shooting occurred, and where they recovered several bullet casings.
Investigators will review surveillance video of the shooting and attempt to identify the suspect or suspects in the shooting.
According to police, multiple people were in the immediate vicinity of the shooting.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.
Tips or complaints can be phoned in to CPD anonymously by calling 410-228-3784.Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
