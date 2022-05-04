FEDERALSBURG — Two women were indicted in the Caroline County Circuit Court in connection with the August 2021 death of an infant, according to police.
On Wednesday, May 4, Federalsburg Police announced that Amanda Theresa Johnson, 33, of Federalsburg, and Theresa Marie Draper, 57, of Federalsburg, are both facing charges in connection with the infant’s death.
On Aug. 7, 2021, FPD officers responded to the 3400 block of Holland Drive to assist emergency medical services personnel with an infant child reportedly in cardiac arrest.
The child, Jayleeyah Whaley, was unconscious, unresponsive and could not be revived. She was just under a month old.
A death investigation was conducted by FPD officers, which included multiple search warrants in Maryland and Delaware.
Johnson, the infant’s mother, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor.
According to police, Johnson was arrested by Delaware State Police and is currently being held under a $1 million bond on a governor’s warrant in Delaware awaiting extradition to Maryland.
Draper is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor.
Police said Draper was arrested without incident at her home in Federalsburg and transported to the Caroline County Detention Center. According to online court records, her bail is set at $50,000.
