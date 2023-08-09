EASTON — The victim of the shooting near Unionville on Sunday was targeted over a dispute with a common girlfriend, police said Wednesday.
Stewart Orlando Ray, 37, of Clinton, was located Tuesday afternoon in northern Virginia in connection to the shooting, which occurred Sunday evening. Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Ray with attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a violent crime or felony.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton around 9 p.m. Sunday for a shooting victim. The victim, identified as Jahari De’Mon Cooper, 39, of Talbot County was driving near Unionville when Ray passed him and pulled off to the side.
As Cooper passed Ray’s vehicle, Ray shot at him multiple times, striking both him and his car. Cooper drove himself to the emergency room for treatment, police said.
Police said Ray fled the area in his vehicle, failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Unionville Road and Bruffs Island Road, left the roadway and struck several parked vehicles, disabling his own car.
Ray then fled on foot into the nearby woods, prompting a 24-hour manhunt beginning in the early morning hours Monday. Numerous police vehicles from the multiple agencies involved in the suit lined Bruffs Island Road and other nearby streets. A helicopter was seen circling the search area early Monday afternoon.
The search for Ray continued despite severe storms hitting the area Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
Police said investigators uncovered information early Tuesday morning that Ray may have slipped through the search area during the storms and made his way toward the Washington, D.C., metro area. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office investigators then contacted the U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force with information on Ray’s possible location.
The U.S. Marshals task force located Ray in northern Virginia Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:46 p.m. Tuesday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a shooting in the Potomac Yard Shopping Center, located in the 3600 block of Richmond Highway in the city. After arriving, officers learned that the U.S. Marshals task force had found a wanted fugitive, who was later identified as Ray.
Ray was shot when the task force attempted to apprehend him, police said. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives from the Alexandria Police Department are investigating the shooting and are communicating with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, police said.
Ray is on probation for a 2009 attempted second-degree murder conviction.
Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble expressed his appreciation to the multiple agencies involved in the manhunt.
“I am incredibly grateful to the countless state, local and federal law enforcement officers on the Eastern Shore, CARTIF, and the Alexandria Police Department who willingly put themselves in harm’s way to make our community safer during this manhunt,” Gamble said in a statement.
He added: “During these strange times, as the Maryland Legislature continues to make policing more difficult, it is inspiring to know that there are still selfless men and women who are willing to risk their lives daily for all of us, knowing that their every action will be scrutinized by people who have risked nothing and have never known real danger. I can’t thank these public servants enough for their sacrifice and heroism.”
