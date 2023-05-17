A Delaware teen has been arrested after making a threat over the phone to shoot up a high school in Florida.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said a student at Hernando High School told a deputy stationed on campus on Tuesday that he received two calls the prior evening from a blocked number.
The student said the caller said "Don't come to school tomorrow because I'm going to shoot it up."
The school is located in Brooksville north of Tampa.
Police in Florida traced the call to a number in Delaware. They made contact with the Smyrna Police Department in Delaware north of Dover.
Delaware officers tracked the cellphone number to a local address and interviewed a 14-year-old boy “who admitted to making the two phone calls in question,” HCSO said in a statement.
“The suspect advised he was given the telephone number by an online gaming friend who attends Hernando High School. The suspect advised officers the phone calls were meant as a prank,” according to the Florida sheriff’s office.
The teen — who is not being identified by Delaware police — faces a charge of Making a Terrorist Threat.
Hernando County deputies also contacted a 16-year-old Florida student who gave the Delaware teen the local number.
“The (Hernando) student advised he gave the suspect his friend's cell phone number to call in as a prank. The student said the suspect planned to use a voice changing app to sound like a female and make lewd comments to his friend. The student said he was unaware the suspect made a threat to ‘shoot up’ the school. This student will not be charged in connection with the investigation,” police in Florida said.
There have seen spates of false alarm calls to schools, colleges and other places with bogus threats of mass shootings or other harm.
