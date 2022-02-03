CAMBRIDGE — Police have arrested a Vienna man in connection with the murder of two men who were found dead in a warehouse in Cambridge just before midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Police arrested Charles “Trey” William Jones III, 35, of Vienna, at his home Wednesday afternoon. He was observed burning items in the backyard, police said.
Jones was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond, and is scheduled to appear in the Dorchester County District Court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28.
Investigators believe that Jones and the two victims knew each other.
The victims were identified as Cleon George Mullings, 35, of Easton, and Kelvin Levert Wiggins, 42, of Cambridge. Both were pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel.
An autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed that they died due to blunt force trauma and ruled their manner of death as homicide.
Shortly before midnight Jan. 25, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to respond to the 800 block of Park Lane in Cambridge to take the lead in a double homicide investigation.
Upon their arrival, first responders located the two men, later identified as Mullings and Wiggins, suffering from what appeared to be blunt force injuries.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department initially responded. Maryland State Police from the Easton Barracks and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division also responded. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians also responded and processed the scene for evidence.
Investigators from multiple agencies spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area, continuing through Wednesday morning and into the afternoon.
Throughout the morning, law enforcement personnel could be seen going in and out of a large garage door on the Edgewood Avenue side of the 4000-square foot, sheet metal exterior building.
The investigation is ongoing.
As police continue the investigation, anyone with relevant information to this case is urged to contact investigators at 443-684-1216. Callers may remain anonymous.
Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Cambridge Police Department and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.