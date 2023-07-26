CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man faces additional charges after allegedly resisting arrest when police attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.
Cambridge Police responded to 712 Cornish Drive at 10:23 a.m. July 12 to serve an arrest warrant on Draquan Tremarr Young, 28. Young had an active Talbot County Circuit Court Bench Warrant for failing to comply on original charges of the following: drug possession with intent to distribute narcotic, firearm drug trafficking crime, drug distribution with firearm, assault weapon magazine use, firearm use felony, loaded handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun on a person, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, drug possession not marijuana, resisting arrest and related traffic offenses.
Young was out on “pretrial release” with a GPS monitoring system. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office relayed information that Young was plotting on the GPS system at the 712 Cornish Drive residence.
When officers arrived, they attempted to contact Young, police said. A woman at the residence attempted to exit the rear door where she was met by a CPD K-9 Unit, and police learned Young was in the residence.
Officers entered the residence looking for Young. They found a bedroom door on the second floor that had been blocked from the inside. After breaching the door, officers found Young had fled into the attic area of the house, police said.
Officers attempted to contact Young for an extended period of time, telling him to come out of the attic. He refused. Officers determined Young had accessed the attic area of the adjoining apartment. Officers then responded to the adjoining apartment and had to breach the attic access area, police said. They located Young hiding in the attic. Officers were then able to talk Young out of the attic where he was arrested without further incident.
Due to the weather conditions and the extended period of time Young was hiding in the attic, Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services responded and provided care for possible heat exhaustion. Young was later transported to CPD for processing and his initial appearance before a district court commissioner. Young was ordered held on no bond and turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections.
Young was charged with fourth-degree burglary of a dwelling, trespassing on posted property, obstructing and hindering, failing to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest.
The Talbot County Bench Warrant was lodged as a detainer with the Dorchester County Department of Corrections, where Young will have to be returned to the Talbot County Department of Corrections.
