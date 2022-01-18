WYE MILLS — A West Virginia man is in custody after local police discovered that he had allegedly been sexually abusing a juvenile over the course of five years in Talbot County.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Joseph Kevin Cook, 52, of Bayard, West Virginia, on Jan. 3 after detectives from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office requested their assistance in locating and arresting Cook on charges of sexually abusing a minor.
Detectives in the TCSO's Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor in December 2021 and later learned that a juvenile was allegedly sexually assaulted by Cook over five years in Wye Mills.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cook on Dec. 13 and asked the U.S. Marshals Service to assist in finding him. Cook was arrested on Jan. 3 and taken to the Grant County Jail in Petersburg, West Virginia, where he's being held pending extradition to Talbot County.
Cook previously lived in Maryland. According to online court records, a petition for a protective order relating to child abuse was filed against Cook in January 2017 in the Queen Anne's County District Court. Another petition for a child abuse-related protective order was filed in the Talbot County District Court in July 2017.
Cook is facing charges of second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, sexual abuse of a minor and other related charges.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
