CAMBRIDGE — Police arrested a Cambridge woman Friday and charged her in connection with an October home invasion in Cambridge.
Cambridge Police arrested 21-year-old Breajah N. Palmer on Dec. 17 and charged her with robbery, burglary, second-degree assault, burglary (fourth-degree theft), theft, reckless endangerment, extortion and seven other theft charges.
Cambridge Police Department spokesman Capt. Justin Todd said officers responded to a reported burglary at about 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, on the 100 block of Oakley Street.
Officers found a female resident of the residence with an injury to her face. The victim told police she entered her house and found someone wearing a face mask in her kitchen.
The victim said the masked person demanded money and then grabbed her by the throat, pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face.
Todd said the individual then removed money and checks from the victim’s purse and fled from the residence. The victim received medical treatment and was later released.
An investigation led CPD detectives to identify Palmer as the suspect. Palmer, identified by court documents as homeless, is currently being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.
Court records show Palmer also faces assault and drug charges from an incident on Nov. 11 and misdemeanor theft charges for an incident on April 28.
The Nov. 11 case is set for trial on Jan. 5 in Dorchester County District Court. In that case, Palmer faces three second-degree assault charges, resisting arrest and other charges.
She will also be tried in Dorchester District Count on Jan. 3 on a misdemeanor theft charge and has a Jan. 5 hearing scheduled for an unrelated possible violation of probation she received after pleading guilty to attempting to elude police.
Court records show Palmer has open traffic cases in Dorchester and Talbot courts, including allegedly driving 87 mph in a 55 mph on U.S. Route 50 near Easton in December 2020. In December 2019, Palmer pleaded guilty to driving 113 mph in a 35 mph zone on Route 50 in Cambridge.
