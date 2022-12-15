EASTON — A Cambridge woman was arrested Tuesday and charged as an accessory after the fact in the July 3 murder of George Barney in Easton.
Detectives from the Easton Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Khadijah Nicole Jones, 28, of Cambridge on a warrant.
Police said the warrant charges Jones with being an accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, obstructing and hindering and harboring a fleeing felon.
The charges against Jones stemmed from the shooting death of Barney on July 3 in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue in Easton.
Officers responded to the scene and learned that a physical altercation between George and his nephew, Jalyn Barney, occurred in the front yard of the home.
Officers separated the two men after the altercation. Once separated, officers learned from witnesses that Jalyn got into a vehicle and fired one shot, striking George in the head. He then left the scene in a vehicle driven by his mother, Charlene Morton.
Jalyn Barney, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, assault and related gun charges in connection to his uncle’s death.
Morton, 42, of St. Michaels, is also charged with first-degree murder and assault and as an accessory to the murder.
Police and paramedics performed lifesaving measures on George Barney, who was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He died from his injuries shortly after being transported.
After the shooting, Morton drove Jalyn away and dropped him off at another location in Easton, according to witness statements.
Detectives interviewed Jones on July 7 about the homicide. At the time, she was dating Jalyn, police said. Jones told police that she had not seen or heard from Jalyn since he left her house just before the murder.
Jalyn was later located in Baltimore on July 15 and taken into custody.
New information released by police Wednesday revealed that when Jalyn was taken into custody, Jones was with him hiding in the basement of a residence. Police also learned that the day after the homicide, Jalyn was hiding at Jones’ house.
Police said that due to Jones’ actions, it took law enforcement 12 additional days to locate Jalyn.
After Jones’ arrest Tuesday, she was released on a $7,500 unsecured personal bond. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 9 in the Talbot County District Court, according to online court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.