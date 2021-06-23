HURLOCK — Police charged a woman in connection with a stabbing on Thursday evening, June 17, in Hurlock.
Hurlock Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at about 7:12 p.m. on the 200 block of Academy Street.
Officers found a 36-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen area and identified a suspect, 36-year-old Lenore Whitney.
According to a statement from HPD, Whitney was taken into custody and charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges.
She was incarcerated without bond by the District Court Commissioner.
Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
