TRAPPE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Trappe that occurred just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

Police responded to the 29400 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for a reported shooting.

According to initial reports, police found a woman shot inside a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Maryland State Police are investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated.

