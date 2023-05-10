DENTON — A woman was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday, May 4, after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her infant daughter in 2021.
Caroline Circuit Judge Heather L. Price sentenced Amanda Theresa Johnson, 35, formerly of Federalsburg, to 10 years in prison — the maximum penalty for involuntary manslaughter — and suspended all but five years of the term. Johnson was also credited with 367 days of time served, leaving her with just under four years remaining to serve.
State sentencing guidelines for Johnson’s case recommended one to six years in jail, though the prosecution recommended a five-year sentence.
The case stemmed from an Aug. 7, 2021, call to emergency medical services for an infant child reportedly in cardiac arrest at a house in the 3400 block of Holland Drive in Federalsburg. The Federalsburg Police Department was requested to assist with the call.
Police said the child, identified as 3-week-old Jayleeyah Whaley, was unable to be revived.
A death investigation was conducted by Federalsburg Police. Further investigation into the case included multiple search warrants in Maryland and Delaware, police said.
Johnson was indicted by a Caroline County grand jury in late April 2022 on charges on first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor.
The infant’s grandmother, Theresa Draper, was also charged in connection to her death.
Draper was tasked with assisting Johnson with the infant. A Delaware child safety plan in place at the time of the Jayleeyah’s death did not allow unsupervised contact between Johnson and her daughter, according to information shared in Draper’s plea hearing last June.
When first responders arrived on Aug. 7, they found Johnson alone on a couch with the infant.
Draper pleaded guilty to neglect of a minor last June and was given a time served sentence and three years of unsupervised probation.
Johnson’s case was scheduled to go to trial in December, but was postponed. She waived her right to a trial in February.
While a plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for late February, the hearing was postponed so Johnson could undergo a court-ordered competency examination.
Conditions of Johnson’s sentence include mental health treatment and alcohol and drug evaluation, testing and treatment. Following her release, Johnson will be placed on five years of supervised probation.
