BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Linda Pylant, 58, of Grasonville, with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, Social Security fraud and tax evasion.
The indictment was returned on May 19, 2021 and unsealed July 9 upon Pylant’s arrest and initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.
Pylant is charged with diverting money meant for her employer into a bank account she created and allegedly spending $75,000 at a bingo hall and $100,000 on shopping dining and groceries, according to prosecutors.
The indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Acting Special Agent in Charge Rachel Byrd of the FBI’s field office in Baltimore and special agents for the Social Security Administration and Internal Revenue Service.
According to the eight-count indictment, from 2012 to July 2020, Pylant worked as an office administrator at a trade association, where she was responsible for bookkeeping, making check deposits and other accounting duties. The indictment alleges that from 2017 until 2020, Pylant obtained money intended for her employer, which she diverted for her own financial benefit.
Specifically, the indictment alleges that in October 2017, Pylant opened a bank account purportedly for her employer, without the employer’s knowledge or consent. Pylant allegedly deposited $700,000 worth of checks intended for her employer into the fraudulently opened account. The indictment alleges that Pylant was the sole signatory on the bank account and hid its existence from her employer by causing bank statements to be mailed to Pylant’s home address. According to the indictment, Pylant used more than $75,000 of the diverted funds at a local bingo hall, spent over $100,000 for retail shopping, dining, and grocery expenditures, and withdrew more than $200,000 in cash.
The indictment further alleges that in August 2015, Pylant applied for Social Security Disability Insurance falsely stating that she was disabled and unable to work, even though she continued to work and earn income from her employment as administrator at the trade association. As detailed in the indictment, after the Social Security Administration approved her SSDI application, Pylant continued to work for her employer and since 2018 received and spent more than $125,000 in SSDI benefit payments to which she was not entitled.
According to the indictment, from November 2014 until July 2020, Pylant allegedly evaded reporting her taxable income by causing her employer to pay her through a non-existent entity, LPSR Inc. The indictment alleges that Pylant did not register LPSR with the State of Maryland nor the Internal Revenue Service, and caused her employer to fail to issue a 1099 IRS reporting form for LPSR. As detailed in the indictment, Pylant allegedly caused her employer to pay LPSR more than $100,000, which was not reported to the IRS.
Pylant also allegedly made false statements to the SSA concerning her income and employment, including that her employment with the trade association had ended in May 2014. The indictment alleges that in February 2016, Pylant filed a voluntary petition for bankruptcy, which failed to list her taxable income from her employer. On March 14, 2016, Pylant allegedly made false statements in connection with her bankruptcy petition, claiming she was disabled, had zero earned income, was not required to file any tax returns, and that her employment status had not changed since February 2016.
If convicted, Pylant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each of five counts of wire fraud; a mandatory two years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for aggravated identity theft; and a maximum of five years in federal prison for social security fraud and for tax evasion. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.
Pylant also faces a charge of theft of $1,500 to $25,000 in Queen Anne’s County. The alleged felony theft occurred March 17, 2021. In that case, she requested a jury trial July 8, the day before her arrest and appearance in the federal case. The local trial is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court. Maryland online court records list a Chester address for Pylant although the federal case lists a Grasonville address.
