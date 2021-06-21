HAGERSTOWN — Two women face arson charges for allegedly burning down a mobile home earlier this month.
Cheryl D. Saunders, 39, and Katherine A. Edwards, 66, were charged with arson after investigators found they were involved with intentionally setting a mobile home in Hagerstown, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The women were identified by witnesses who allegedly “saw the pair at the home and then observed smoke and flames a short time later. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and is owned by Saunders's mother,” according to the fire marshal.
The pair were arrested in Maryland and West Virginia and also face malicious burning and property destruction charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.