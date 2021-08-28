PRINCESS ANNE — A Crisfield man suspected of stabbing a woman early Thursday morning in Princess Anne is now facing charges of assault and probation violation.
Harold Levin Cropper, 63, was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with the early morning stabbing of a 45-year-old woman from Princess Anne on August 26.
Maryland State Police troopers responded to the 11000 block of Bratten Avenue in Princess Anne around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported stabbing.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was visiting friends at a home in the town when Cropper attacked her on the front steps. The victim was able to tell troopers that she had previously been in a relationship with Cropper.
When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound to her upper chest area. Emergency medical services responded to the scene shortly after and transported the victim by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where she received treatment for injuries from the stabbing. According to a hospital media representative, the victim was in stable condition as of 8 p.m. Friday night.
One witness who intervened in the assault stopped Cropper from continuing the attack on the victim. They sustained minor injuries but did not need medical attention.
Cropper fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. However, other witnesses of the assault were able to identify Cropper as the suspect, leading to an arrest warrant served by the Maryland State Police.
Cropper is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and violation of a protective order.
Cropper is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center. He’s expected to appear in Somerset County District Court on Monday, August 30 for a bail review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.