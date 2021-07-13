EASTON — A Trappe man is accused of burglary after a woman found him asleep on the floor of her apartment in Easton early Monday morning, police said.
Officers from the Easton Police Department responded to a welfare check around 1 a.m. Monday morning after a woman reported finding an unknown man asleep on the floor in her residence. The man was later identified as Clifton L. Morton, 46.
After entering the woman’s apartment, police found Morton on the floor appearing to be asleep. According to police reports, Morton did not wake up when they entered the room, but opened his eyes after an officer attempted to wake him. The officer reported that Morton seemed “dazed and confused.” It’s not clear why Morton was in the apartment.
Officers took Morton out of the apartment and contacted emergency medical services to check on him. Paramedics later confirmed that Morton was okay.
Outside, officers searched Morton and found a clear broken pipe with burn marks, a Chore Boy scouring pad and a folded dollar bill containing a powdery substance later identified as cocaine in his pockets, according to police reports. Morton was placed under arrest and remained “calm and cooperative” for the duration of the incident, police said.
Morton was taken to the Talbot County Detention Center, where he was ordered held without bond at his initial appearance. In a bail review Tuesday afternoon, a judge ordered that he continue to be held without bond.
Morton is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana, possession of paraphernalia for a controlled dangerous substance and fourth-degree burglary. He is expected to appear in court for trial on September 20.
Previous police reports describe Morton as having an “extensive criminal history,” along with multiple violations of driving without a license and driving on a suspended license. He has pending traffic and criminal cases in the Talbot County District and Circuit courts, according to online court records.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
