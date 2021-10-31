SNOW HILL — An Eastern Shore man is now facing a significantly increased number of child sex abuse and child pornography charges after being indicted by a grand jury in the Worcester County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to court documents.
Bruce William Travers, 37, of Berlin, is charged with 91 counts of alleged child sex abuse and child pornography offenses in two separate circuit court cases.
The first case contains charges Travers with three counts — felony sex abuse of a minor, felony distribution and promotion of child pornography and misdemeanor possession of child pornography. The second case is compiled of 88 similar charges — four counts of sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of photographing or filming a minor engaged in an obscene or sexual act, 37 counts of soliciting a minor subject for child pornography and 43 counts of possession of child pornography, according to online court records.
Maryland State Police originally charged Travers with 34 total counts related to sex abuse of a minor and child pornography when they arrested him on Aug. 28. Officers executed a search and seizure warrant on his house on Aug. 20 and seized electronics with alleged explicit digital images, along with several articles of children’s clothing.
The case was filed in the Worcester County District Court. During a preliminary hearing on Oct. 29, the state informed the court that two indictments had already been filed in the circuit court. The state decided to enter a nolle prosequi on 13 of the charges from the original case and forwarded the rest to the circuit court.
The charging documents from August stated that Travers agreed to talk with investigators and admitted to possessing child pornography and using the articles of clothing to fantasize about children. Police said Travers denied having any sexual contact with children.
A forensic investigation of the seized electronics confirmed Travers was the owner and user of the devices. He is also the sole occupant of the house where the devices were located, police said.
The police reports indicated that multiple children under the age of 10 were depicted performing sexual acts in the photos.
Travers remains held without bond in the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill. He is expected to appear in court on multiple occasions for his two cases. Travers is scheduled for an initial appearance on Nov. 24, a motion hearing on Feb. 8, 2022 and a jury trial on March 7 and 8, 2022.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
