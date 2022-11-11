EASTON — One Greensboro Marine’s service in Vietnam including combat, injury, capture and rescue.
Ronald Deel was born in Ocean City and joined the Marines in 1967.
He currently lives in Greensboro, where he has resided for 27 years, and handles sales for Coastal Pools in Queenstown.
Deel chose the Marines as a ROTC pre-med student at the University of Maryland.
After training, he was deployed to Pleiku, located in the Central Highlands, as a second lieutenant assigned as a sniper in the secretive Phoenix program.
“I was wounded three times, all at the same time,” Deel recalled, “I set up on a target, squeezed off a round ... I was hit three times, and that was the end of it.”
“When I woke up, I had been captured,” Deel said.
Deel’s commanding officer had previously told him and his spotter that unlike the normal practice of not leaving Americans living or dead on the battlefield, there would be no effort to rescue them.
“If we were ever captured, not only would they not be coming after us, but they didn’t know us,” Deel said. “We (the U.S. troops there) had no authority to be doing what we did. We had no dog tags, no identification, no uniform. We were as covert as you could be because of what we did.”
“They didn’t want the American people knowing we did things like that,” he said of the classified nature of their mission.
After capture, Deel was a prisoner of war for 183 days, and he doesn’t remember being freed. “I don’t really remember it, I wasn’t in real good shape,” he said.
“They came, they evaced me out. By the time I knew where I was, I was in Pearl City naval hospital,” Deel said.
After he was stabilized, he was shipped to the hospital in San Diego. After he recovered he was discharged.
Deel said he doesn’t think about the experience much: “I try not to.”
The scars after the war were more than physical.
“For twenty-something years, I carried a gun everywhere I went. I lived in morbid (fear) that somebody was going to grab hold of me and lock me up and abuse me psychologically and physically.”
This was based on his experienced as a P.O.W.
“The enemy was not kind to me and my spotter because they couldn’t identify us, and that bothered them a lot. They tried a lot of ways to get information from us, which they did not get,” Deel said.
“I’ve lived with what happened for all my life, and I will live with it for the rest of my life. The physical problems carried on through my whole life,” he said.
“All my family from clear back to the Civil War has fought for this country, and we’ll continue to do so,” Deel said. “It’s just the way we were raised.”
Deel’s grandson is in the Coast Guard, and his daughter and son-in-law that recently retired from the Coast Guard. His father was a naval officer on a minesweeper in World War II, and his three brothers all served, one in the Navy and two in the Coast Guard.
Deel said he is frustrated with the current political climate and the current state of the union. He also is tired of hearing the Camp Lejuene contaminated water commercials.
“I’m proud to have served,” Deel said, and like a good Marine, he is particularly proud of his branch.
“They’ve always been the frontrunners,” Deel said, “They’ve always been the first in and the last to leave, that’s what we’re known for.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
