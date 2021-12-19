EASTON — The Easton man accused of beating and injuring a dog in October will face multiple charges of animal cruelty in the Talbot County Circuit Court.
Barnard Clayton Jr., 30, of Easton, elected to move his case from the county’s district court to the circuit court and asked for a jury trial during a court proceeding on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Clayton’s attorney Christine Dufour explained to Talbot District Judge Karen Ketterman that the state had offered Clayton a plea deal, which he had rejected.
After opting for the jury trial, Dufour asked Ketterman for a bail review. Clayton has been held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center since Oct. 18.
Dufour argued that Clayton would benefit from outpatient substance abuse treatment and stated that she didn’t consider him a flight risk. She added that he would not have contact with animals if released under supervision or electronic monitoring.
Assistant state’s attorney Colin Carmello countered Dufour, pointing to the amount of aggression Clayton had allegedly displayed to the 12-week-old puppy as a reason to keep him held without bond.
Ketterman refused to revise Clayton’s bail, saying that she could not “in good conscience” revise the bail to release him from custody. She added that the allegations against Clayton are “horrific” and to say the court is concerned about him would be “an understatement.”
Clayton is facing a charge of felony aggravated cruelty to animals, three counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, one count of second-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest in connection with an alleged act of abuse towards his two dogs in October. One of the dogs suffered “extensive and life-threatening injuries,” according to rescuing agency Talbot Humane.
No additional proceedings have been scheduled yet, according to online court records.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.