EASTON — Following the evacuation of students at Easton High School due to a possible bomb threat Tuesday morning, police have deemed the facility safe, according to a release from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office.
Around 9:30 a.m., a student received a text message from an unknown number about a possible bomb threat or threat of massive violence that would occur during the lunch hour. The text from the unknown number compared the possible threat to recent violent incidents in schools.
A screenshot of the message made its way onto Snapchat, a popular social media app. Another student saw the picture and brought it to the attention of school faculty, according to police.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office responded to the high school just before 10 a.m. to investigate the threat.
Students were evacuated by TCPS buses and moved to a nearby safe facility designated in the school district's crisis plan. The evacuated students began getting dismissed from the location around 12 p.m.
Bomb Detection K-9 teams from the Maryland State Police and the Maryland Capital Police arrived to search the interior and exterior. The school complex was deemed safe just after 1 p.m. and operations were returned to TCPS.
It's not yet clear who is responsible for the threat, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office.
The bomb threat at Easton High School came just a day after a similar bomb threat was made at Kent County High School in Worton.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Easton Police Department's patrol division and unmanned aerial system.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov or through Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
This story has been updated.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
