An officer from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office blocks off the entrance to Easton High School.
Officers from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office posted at the command center near Easton High School.
EASTON — Students at Easton High School were evacuated following a possible bomb threat to the school Tuesday morning.
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Talbot County Sheriff's Office was notified that a possible bomb threat had been made against the school.
Students were evacuated by bus and moved to a nearby safe facility according to the school district's crisis plan. The evacuated students began getting dismissed from the location around 12 p.m.
Police dogs arrived just before noon to search inside of the school, the stadium and the parking lot for possible explosives. The search is ongoing.
Students are not permitted to return to campus to pick up their cars or other belongings, according to a release from Talbot County Public Schools.
It's not yet clear how the threat began or who is responsible for the threat, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
