EASTON — Following an hour-long lockdown Wednesday morning, Easton High School is back to normal operating status after police determined that a threat made on social media was not credible.
Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office determined that a non-specific social media threat was not credible and originated out of state, according to Talbot County Public Schools spokesperson Debbie Gardner.
The high school was placed on lockdown just before 8 a.m. Wednesday after word of the threat was passed along to administration and police. Students reported that after arriving at school Wednesday morning, they were sent directly to second period. EHS principal Sherry Spurry reportedly announced the lockdown over the school's loudspeakers.
At 8:15 a.m., Spurry sent out an email to EHS families alerting them that the school had received additional information regarding a new threat made on social media. The threat was non-specific and did not name the high school, Spurry wrote.
The school elected to place the facility on a level II lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," Spurry wrote in her email.
A Level II lockdown means all interior doors are locked and no entry into or exit from the building is allowed, said Debbie Gardner, a spokesperson for Talbot County Public Schools.
Today's lockdown was not related to yesterday's incident, Gardner wrote in an email to The Star Democrat.
The lockdown came the day after the high school was evacuated and searched due to a possible bomb threat. The school was deemed safe several hours after the threat was reported.
As of 9:15 a.m., Easton High School was no longer on lockdown.
This story has been updated.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.