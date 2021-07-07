EASTON — When she graduated with a degree in elementary education from Salisbury University in 1996, Heather Andrews was just looking to get started as a teacher. She didn’t expect a part-time job teaching English to speakers of other languages to turn into her career, and she certainly didn’t expect to be recognized as Maryland’s 2021 ESOL Teacher of the Year for K-12 25 years later.
“I didn’t even know what ESOL stood for,” Andrews said of her start into her career. “And once I got into it, I really enjoyed it; I would say I found my niche.”
Andrews got her start in the Talbot County Public Schools system in 1997 after seeing an ad in the newspaper for a part-time ESL tutor. A fresh graduate, she was working mostly in the elementary schools. At the time, ESL instruction wasn’t in as high of demand; Andrews recalled that she only had three students at Easton Elementary School.
One of Andrews’s favorite memories of teaching is from her earlier tutoring days. Another teacher she worked with called a kindergartener in their class “defiant” because she refused to say anything for most of the school year. Then one day, the girl blurted out the alphabet confidently, like she had been saying it all year long.
Andrews spent eight and a half years working as an ESL tutor before leaving the school system to work with Queen Anne’s County Department of Social Services for four years. However, he yearned to get back into the school system, saying that she missed “the little things” about teaching ESL.
After her years of experience working with ESL students, Andrews was also able to fulfill her academic longing by obtaining her master’s degree in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) from Salisbury University in 2008.
Now back in the game, Andrews recently finished her seventh year at Easton High School, where she teaches ninth and 10th grade English as a Foreign Language (EFL) classes and Sheltered English 9, a class for newcomers that moves at a slower pace to provide more support to students.
Since her start in 1997, the population of ESL students in Talbot County has increased significantly. Most of the students are Hispanic from Central American countries, she said. During the most recent school year, there were 110 active ESL students at Easton High, with 23 graduating in the class of 2021.
Andrews was nominated for the Maryland TESOL Association’s 2021 ESOL Teacher of the Year for K-12 by fellow teacher Renee Warfield, who sang her praises for being the type of teacher who goes above and beyond to make sure her students and their families feel welcome in their new lives in Maryland.
“From family picnics, evening phone calls, handwritten letters, coordinating pen pal pairs with Spanish students, coordinating support with counselors, to researching her craft to bolster her students’ literacy, Heather always puts 110% of her time, energy, mind and heart into her students who often continue to reach out to her to stay in touch post-graduation,” Warfield said in a press release.
“In a time of uncertainty, her care for her students and knowledge of what is going on in each and all of their lives, Heather’s approach to learning has always been all in for the human experiences she is privileged to have every day with students from around the world. Maryland is better to have her!”
Andrews is grateful for the recognition and support she’s received from her family, fellow teachers and the Maryland TESOL Association.
“I’ve really worked hard to get where I am, and again, to be recognized for that (is) just wonderful,” Andrews said. “I believe that people come in and out of your lives for reasons, so I thank the opportunities that I was given when I was hired for this position.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
