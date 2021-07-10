EASTON — An Easton man was arrested on June 29 after allegedly assaulting his significant other by throwing glass objects at her head and body and allegedly threatening her with a gun.
Officers from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Spencer Davis Allen, 32, on a warrant after the female victim pressed charges against him for an alleged series of assaults, endangerment and property destruction following a night out at Doc’s Sunset Grille in Oxford.
Easton Police arrived around 11:30 p.m. on June 27 to respond to a report of domestic violence at Allen’s residence in Easton, where his father also lives. Police confirmed that Allen and his father were at the house and the victim was outside when officers arrived.
Allen’s father told officers that there were no weapons inside of the house. Police searched the residence and were unable to find any firearms, according to Lt. George Paugh of Easton Police. Officers were unable to arrest Allen at the time due to no probable cause.
Police said that the victim refused to give a statement to officers that evening and reportedly did not want to press charges against Allen. They reported that the victim was emotional and crying, and noted a small laceration on her wrist but did not see any bruises. She was later taken to another location by an officer.
The victim filed an application to press charges against Allen with the Talbot County District Court Commissioner on June 28.
In her statement, the victim explained that the altercation between Allen and herself allegedly started when she left Doc’s to go back to Allen’s father’s house in Easton after Allen refused to leave the bar. Allen was reportedly “heavily intoxicated” and “gets violent when he drinks,” according to the victim’s statement.
According to the victim, Allen returned to the house an hour later and burst in through the bedroom door. He reportedly began hitting the victim in the head and body and threw a glass candle, wine bottle and wine glass at her. The victim also stated that Allen threw her onto the floor and kicked her repeatedly before leaving the room.
After Allen left, the victim reported that she barricaded herself into the room using a dresser placed in front of the door to keep herself safe while calling for help. Allen then came back into the room and allegedly smashed the victim’s Apple Watch against the wall to keep her from speaking to her mom.
During their search of the residence, police did not find any damaged property, Paugh said.
The victim stated that Allen came back into the room and allegedly brought a shotgun, loaded it and pointed it at her while allegedly threatening to kill her. He then allegedly ran through the house and threatened to shoot her, his father and himself.
According to the victim, she jumped out of the bedroom window and hid in a bush to text her mom to call the police. Easton Police confirmed that the victim’s mother had called 911 dispatch and stated that the victim had gone out the window and was hiding.
In her statement, the victim detailed other alleged violent incidents with Allen, including him allegedly having sex with her while she slept, hitting her on the back of the head to avoid visible bruising, trying to run off the road with both of them in the car and breaking her phone. She also reported that in the past, Allen had allegedly threatened to take her possessions if she told “anyone about the physical and mental” abuse that she endured.
An arrest warrant was issued for Allen and he was taken into custody on June 29. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, intoxicated endangerment, false imprisonment, malicious property destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, second-degree rape and third- and fourth-degree sex offenses.
Allen is currently being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center. He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 21 at 8:30 a.m.
The case is now under the jurisdiction of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and the State’s Attorney for Talbot County for further investigation.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
