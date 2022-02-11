EASTON — “I definitely learned a lot along the way,” said an Easton man who recently thru-hiked the 2,200 mile Appalachian Trail from Maine to Georgia. Daniel MacFarland Jr. stepped off on his quest to conquer the famous trail on July 7, traversing the mountainous path in five months and two days, reaching the end of his journey on Dec. 9.
The Easton High School and Frostburg State University graduate had a “multifaceted motivation” for embarking on the trek: looking for challenge, looking for peace and solitude, and perhaps looking for some enlightenment.
After life brought him some twists and turns, MacFarland said he realized the time was right to make an attempt — “If not now, when?” he asked himself of the journey that most hikers think and plan over a longer period of time, often completing the journey in increments rather than one stretch.
“When I made the decision to do it, things fell into place,” MacFarland said, beginning a string of good fortune that followed him on his journey, whether a rare moose sighting, great visibility for a beautiful view or other pleasant coincidences along the way.
The physical challenge held a lot of appeal for the former EHS wrestler — the same draw of the intense sport shared a key characteristic with the arduous hiking. “It was up to you if you won or lost,” MacFarland said of the tough sport that features solo competitions contributing to overall team success.
In the spirit of that solo pursuit, and with consideration of his summertime start (rather than spring), MacFarland opted for a southbound transit of the trail, the less common method for hikers trying to conquer the trail in one fell swoop.
After deciding to embark on the trip, MacFarland spent much of June preparing his gear, his body and his mind already set on the task. He wasn’t starting from scratch, with a lifelong enjoyment of the outdoors coupling with his adventure sports management study at Frostburg, a curriculum that included backcountry living skills, and a capstone exercise of a weeklong backpacking venture.
MacFarland arrived at the Appalachian Trail Lodge at Millinocket, Maine via the Bangor airport, a common accommodation for southbound hikers. A central amenity of the establishment is the shuttle service to the trail head, a perk that MacFarland and five fellow hikers took advantage of.
Hikers pursuing the northbound method of thru-hiking the trail typically start in spring at the southern terminus in Georgia, heading north as the weather warms, and tackling the toughest section of the trail toward the end of their trek. Contrarily, MacFarland looked forward to diving right into the difficult stretches in Maine and New Hampshire to “knock them out,” doing the hardest part of the journey and getting it out of the way early.
The northbound trip is busier, with more hikers to keep company, but MacFarland found the southbound route quite satisfactory for the isolation he sought. The variety of pace and schedules separated the hikers soon enough for everyone’s tastes, and MacFarland hit his stride right away.
“I really listened to my body early on,” he said, certainly a necessity for anyone in an extended, strenuous physical activity, but particularly for him.
One of the strokes of fortune that prompted his journey was a badly broken leg and the recovery that came after. His physical therapist “wasn’t the most excited,” when he told her about his plan to hike 2,200 miles, but she showed him stretches that helped.
The broken leg had been a challenge. “Being in a cast for months was hard,” MacFarland noted. The constriction of not being about to drive was exacerbated by the COVID shutdown, and extensive physical therapy followed the removal of the cast. The trek was positive for his leg in the big picture — by end he could run again and his leg felt stronger than ever.
Life on the trailed unfolded as he got settled in to the exertion, as he got his gear and his routine dialed in.
He traveled a hundred miles in his first eight days, learning in real time the old mountaineering adage about the cumulative weight of one’s gear: “ounces turn into pounds.”
“How can I make this a little lighter?” he asked as he went. He would end up sending home a box full of gear that he realized he could do without, including an e-reader and a heavier sleeping bag.
He experienced what he would later find out was an uncommon occurrence about two weeks into the trip, still in Maine, when he saw two moose.
“At the time I didn’t realize how rare it was to see them,” MacFarland reminisced. “I didn’t realize how big they were either,” he said of the two large mammals, probably a mother and calf.
He spotted other fauna along the way, including the porcupine he encountered as a fellow southbound traveler on the trail. “I didn’t realize how big they were either,” he said of the prickly fellow he had to follow for about a mile. At times, the porcupine took umbrage to MacFarland’s de facto pursuit, stopping occasionally and putting up his tail as a cautionary gesture.
The geographical sights were remarkable. In the White Mountains of New Hampshire, MacFarland did a shorter distance on a hazy day in anticipation of hiking Franconia Ridge the follow day.
The delay stratagem paid off, royally. MacFarland got a sunny, high visibility day for the 8.2-mile hike on the ridge with a stunning 360 degree view. “It felt like it was out of ‘Lord of the Rings,’” he said of the hike along the crest of the ridge.
That “right place at the right time” good luck followed him down the trail. In one random instance, he crossed paths at the right moment with a fellow hiker who sold him on taking a side trail, a spur he would not have otherwise explored. At the end of the short side trip, he arrived at Zeacliff, an impressive vista of a length of the mountain range.
Frequently, purposeful good Samaritans known in Appalachian Trail culture as “trail angels” emerged to dole out their own kind of “trail magic.” Sometimes a trail angel would be at a roadway where the trail crossed with the trunk of their car open offering a cold drink or another treat — just the kind of magic needed on a hot, sweaty day.
“So many times I was at the right place at the right time,” he said.
From catching rides from trailheads on roadways to nearby towns off of the main trail corridor, MacFarland saved time and steps by hitchhiking to the towns for supplies — he had never hitchhiked before, but was driven by desire to be efficient, and further empowered by the spirit of adventure he was reveling in on his journey. He would sometimes think of what his mother’s admonitions would be if she knew.
“I pretty much did everything she told me not to as a kid,” he said with a laugh.
His desire for a physical challenge was met. His pace of 10 or 15 miles a day at the beginning of the trek turned into 20 or so miles a day, with an overall average of about 15 miles per day. On his biggest day he covered 31 miles.
“It was cool to build up the endurance and see where the limits are,” he said.
At different points on the trail when facing physical strain, he remember the “brutal” wrestling practices of physical exertion intended to equip him for stepping onto the map during competition with an opponent.
“They pushed me to places I didn’t know I could go,” MacFarland said of coaches Jason Barringer and Steve Culver, who took a high school freshman wrestling novice who was “always the smallest kid” in elementary and middle school and turned him into a competitor who won 31 matches as a senior at EHS in 2009.
The physical hardship wasn’t just the miles hiked up and down through the mountainous terrain. It got cold in October in Virginia, straining the limits of the lighter 40-degree sleeping bag he chose as his mainstay early on when he sent home gear to lighten the daily load.
The trail also frequently takes a long-term toll on those trying to conquer it in the form of fatigue and overuse injuries. One friend MacFarland hiked a portion of the trail with developed stress fractures in her foot and had to end her hike. His recently healed leg didn’t betray him over the many miles, and his physical therapist assisted on his way with advice, including how to care for shin splints. MacFarland found the daily leg and back workouts to be its own kind of good therapy.
Additionally, as much as he sought solitude as a main staple of his trip, being away from loved ones wasn’t always easy. On Thanksgiving, always a cherished family holiday for MacFarland, he thought about pausing his trip to travel back to Easton to be with his family. He was a few weeks from the finishing the thru-hike and opted to spend the feast day at a hostel with about 30 other hikers, including hikers he had encountered earlier but were behind him (some not by much, but a few miles behind being enough to thwart any incidental contact).
An ongoing hiker joke is the anticipation of a wizard at the trail’s end, ready to impart a word of momentous enlightenment.
One hundred and fifty five days into his walkabout, MacFarland reached the end of the trail.
“There wasn’t a wizard there ... but I definitely learned a lot along the way,” MacFarland said of that special moment. “It was incredible, I felt like I was on cloud nine.”
As he encountered people in the area of the trailhead after finishing, he knew, “they could tell something big had just happened in my life.”
He had found it, found what he was looking for when he set out: the physical challenge, the solitude, the enlightenment.
The almost 2,200 miles “reignited the fire and the drive.” The trail gave him insights on himself and others. MacFarland discovered a “new found faith in humanity.”
“Before everybody was arguing,” but the trail was replete with “good people trying to help ... throwing out goodness out there ... their whole purpose was to help people out.”
He learned about focusing on the task at hand. “When you start in Maine, you can’t think about Georgia,” but instead he said the mindset must be, “one day at a time, one step at a time.”
Coining an unintentional pun, he said he saw life, like the trail, “has its ups and downs.”
The solitude and time to reflect was a growth opportunity.
“I had a bunch of time to process things,” MacFarland said. He learned about how that process can be worked out. “I might wake up in the morning with something troubling me,” he said, but a few miles of hiking never failed to recenter his perspective.
MacFarland is entering the working world again, and he is pursuing stand up comedy on the side (“It’s just me on stage,” he unsurprisingly said about why he enjoys it), having performed in Easton and elsewhere.
The memories and the lessons the trail imbued in him remain. When he looks at pictures of his trip, he can “re-feel” the exceptional moment captured digitally and frozen in time.
He remembers the vistas, the people, the experiences and the lessons he learned. He said the experience reminds him of things he learned in wrestling, of how he feels on stage trying to make people laugh, and while he would never dismiss the help he got along the way, the onus is on him, he said.
“The people helping were good support, but if there’s something I want, I have to go out and do it.”
In the midst of recalling and retelling the memories, and while recalling the many lessons, he chuckled when asked if perhaps he did encounter the wizard, “I guess he did kind of pay me a visit.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
