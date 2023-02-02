EASTON — The Easton Rotary recently brought together more than a hundred volunteers to pack thousands of meals designed for areas of need around the world.
The 2023 Rise Against Hunger event was held Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Waterfowl Building in downtown Easton.
One hundred fifteen volunteers packed 20,000 meals for those facing hunger around the world, bringing the total of meals packed since 2018 to 70,000.
Co-sponsors of the event included the Easton High School Interact Club, St. John’s Foundation and the Church of the Holy Trinity.
Easton Rotary has hosted an annual packing event, with a pause in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19, and is well on its way to achieving its goal to pack 100,000 meals by 2025.
“What amazes me the most about our Rise Against Hunger event is how our community is so eager to help with their time and donations for those around the world who are facing hunger every day,” said Richie Wheatley, Easton Rotary Rise Against Hunger chair.
Rise Against Hunger’s goal of ending hunger is accomplished not only through their meal packaging program that harnesses the passion of local volunteers, but also by the implementation of sustainable community development projects. Targeting remote, last-mile communities within hunger pockets worldwide, they work through local leaders to build resilience, self-sufficiency and empowerment.
The 20,000 meals packaged by the Easton Rotary Club volunteers will be distributed to multiple international locations.
The current countries engaged in the program are Belize, Burundi, Cambodia, Eswatini, Dominican Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Kenya, Madagascar, Nicaragua, Philippines, Uganda, Somalia, South Africa, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Liberia, Niger, Sierra-Leone, South Sudan and Ukraine.
The group of 115 volunteers was diverse, with the youngest being only 5 years old and the oldest in their 80s. The volunteers came from The Easton High School Interact Club, The Rotary Club of St. Michaels, The Easton High School Baseball Team, 2023 Easton High School Seniors, Exchange students from Easton High School & Saints Peter & Paul High School, Holy Trinity Church Youth Group, St. Mark’s Youth Group, Easton Church of Christ, Talbot County 4-H, as well as other individual community members.
“I am so proud of the dedication to service we have in our community,” said Easton Rotary Club President Kelly Griffith. “It truly reminds me of a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?’”
To learn more about Rise Against Hunger, visit www.riseagainsthunger.org.
