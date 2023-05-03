EASTON — Easton High School teacher Lauren Rose recently received the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators for the US Environmental Protection Agency's Region 3, an area that includes Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
Rose, one of nine educators nationwide to receive the award, teaches environmental and aquatic science at Easton High.
As part of her curriculum, Rose regularly takes her students to do practical application of scientific work in the stream and riparian area on the EHS campus, as well as on field trips.
"I just really like to see them outside ... I like to get them out into the stream, I like to get them to do actual data collecting," Rose said.
She sees the practical experiences as an opportunity for a larger awakening of their individual awareness. "I'm such a huge supporter of field trips, getting kids outside of the class to see what real scientists do, and to possibly do it themselves," she said.
In addition to that real world work, Rose has successfully used a mentor system, connecting students with local scientists for joint work on conservation efforts and environmental issues in the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. Students have shadowed scientists from Baltimore’s National Aquarium, researchers at the University of Maryland and local riverkeepers.
The work in the classroom and the hands-on experiences culminate in the completion of a year-long research project on an environmental issue of their choosing, and then a presentation their research at the Advanced Science Symposium to demonstrate the benefits of her teachings.
This year's science symposium will be held May 17 in the Easton High School cafeteria. The poster presentation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and the formal presentations will be from 6:20 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Rose has taught a variety of classes during her 15 years at EHS, but she said she "feels most comfortable" teaching her environmental science class.
"I've always loved to be outside, I've just become more and more aware that kids don't get the same opportunities ... they're not outside as much," she said.
"I'm truly passionate about what I teach, not just because I like teaching, but I also think my content is incredibly important, because I want these kids to grow up globally concerned citizens and (to) make good choices," Rose added.
Rose saw the opportunity to apply for the award and decided to do it to highlight the need for a robust environmental science education.
She was surprised to receive it, and pleased. "It's exciting, and I'm happy and honored to be recognized for it," Rose said.
Rose lives in Easton with her husband, Gabriel, and her two sons, Ben and Mikey, and she has taught at Easton High for her whole career after growing up and attending college in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
The educator said she came to Easton to teach because it was reminiscent of her home town, and because of the beauty and nature of the area. Even at the start of her career, she knew the proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and the bucolic nature of the area's surrounding would be an asset to her and the type of environmental education she wanted to provide for her future students.
Rose laughed as she said her career, just like each school year, has seemed to simultaneously have been a long time but to have happened really fast.
She's in it for the long haul and plans to keep teaching, to keep leading new crops of students in waders into waterways.
"I can't see myself doing anything else, ever ... this is what I'm meant to do," Rose said.
The EPA partners with the White House Council on Environmental Quality to give the annual PIAEE and the President’s Environmental Youth Award.
“We are thrilled to honor the crucial work that students and teachers are doing in every corner of our nation,” said EPA administrator Michael S. Regan. “Our awardees represent bold and dedicated leaders who are ready to tackle the biggest climate challenges, and we are so grateful for their commitment to environmental education. Congratulations to all the award winners — we can’t wait to see what you do next.”
“Environmental stewardship begins in the classroom through the passion and creativity of educators and young leaders who are dedicated to achieving a healthy, prosperous, and more equitable future,” said White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. “From climate change to environmental injustice, this year’s award winners are tackling our planet’s most pressing environmental challenges.”
According to the EPA's April 20 announcement of the winners, the PIAEE award was established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act and seeks to recognize, support and bring public attention to the outstanding environmental projects performed by teachers who go beyond textbook instruction to incorporate methods and materials that utilize creative experiences and enrich student learning in K-12 education. CEQ, in partnership with EPA, administers this award.
The PEYA was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1970 and recognizes outstanding community-level environmental projects by K-12 youth that promote awareness of natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Each year, PEYA honors a variety of local projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees and youth organizations to promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection.
From across the country, 13 educators and 41 students are recognized for their leadership and commitment to environmental education and environmental stewardship. This year, nine educators received the 2023 PIAEE, and four educators were recognized with an honorable mention distinction. Winning educators demonstrated leadership by integrating environmental education into multiple subjects and using topics such as climate change, environmental justice, water infrastructure, healthy school environments, environmentally friendly agriculture practices, recycling and reducing contributions to ocean and marine liter.
Additionally, 34 students who worked as a team or individually on 15 projects received the President’s Environmental Youth Award; eight students received honorable mentions. Their stewardship projects, conducted in 2022, display a commitment to advancing community garden efforts, protecting pollinators, reducing pollution, and conserving water and energy, reducing food waste and combating climate change.
