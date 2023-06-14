OXFORD — A 15-year-old Easton boy was remembered this week by friends and classmates after he died in a single-car crash Friday night.
Benedict Dyer was remembered by 75-100 students at a Mass Monday morning at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He had just just finished his sophomore year at the high school.
The school provided counselors to talk with students after the Mass.
A second teen, Drew Larrimore, was seriously injured.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation into the crash that occurred at approximately 11:49 p.m. on June 9.
Patrol units were dispatched to Baileys Neck Road and Ellenborough Road for a single vehicle that had crashed into a tree.
Units arrived and found the vehicle and the tree on fire as a result of the crash.
According to police, a nearby resident who heard the impact of the crash went to see what happened and was able to pull the driver and passenger from the vehicle.
Dyer, the driver, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 with serious injuries.
Larrimore, a student at Easton High School, was transported to a hospital by MSP Trooper 4 with serious injuries.
A crash re-constructionist from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
Preliminary findings indicated the 2018 Volvo passenger car was traveling east on Baileys Neck Road. According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and veered off the left side of the roadway.
The vehicle continued to travel east until striking a large tree and coming to rest.
On Monday, a makeshift memorial of flowers and memorabilia was placed at the base of the tree. A message of remembrance was carved into the tree.
A senior administrator at Sts. Peter and Paul School said the Rev. James Nash, parish pastor, had gone to the hospital in Baltimore to administer last rites to Dyer. The school principal and assistant principal were also there.
“We loved Benedict. He was a live wire,” the administrator said. “The staff and the faculty all loved him, and we love the family.”
Benedict’s lacrosse and hockey uniforms were pulled for teammates in solidarity with the Dyer family.
“We will print more uniforms (with Benedict’s number) for the students,” the administrator said.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Kevin Parks at the Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters from Easton, Oxford and Saint Michaels, along with Talbot Department of Emergency Services, Maryland State Police, Oxford Police and MSP aviation all responded to the incident.
“Benedict was a popular student,” the school administrator said. “This is going to leave long-term yearning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.