From left, VFW Post Commander Ron Cheezum, Talbot Department of Emergency Services paramedic Rachael Cox, Talbot Paramedic Foundation President Wayne Dyott, Easton Police Chief Alan Lowrey and Easton Police 1st Sgt. Patrick Sally gather Friday, May 26, at the VFW Post 5118 to present a symbolic check for the donations of AEDs for Easton Police patrol cars.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
EASTON — The Easton VFW recently donated funds for AEDs to Easton Police Department, a move officials say has already saved a life.
VFW Post Commander Ron Cheezum, Easton Police Chief Alan Lowrey, Talbot Paramedic Foundation President Wayne Dyott, Easton Police 1st Sgt. Patrick Sally and Talbot Department of Emergency Services community risk reduction paramedic Rachael Cox met Friday, May 26, at the VFW Post 5118 to present a symbolic check for the gift.
“Early CPR rapid defibrillation saves lives,” Dyott said, and he emphasized the importance of the medical devices, as well as the success of the devices placed in public parks and other public venues in an effort spearheaded by his organization.
Dyott said the public SaveStations have had several “saves,” and that in the couple of weeks the devices had been in Easton patrol cars, there had already been one save.
Cheezum explained that the VFW is an organization of veterans who have served in a foreign military campaign, and upon their return, “We still continue to serve.”
“Our organization has a great team of volunteers and members, we put on fundraisers and (find) other sources to raise funds,” Cheezum said, adding the organization puts those funds back into the community, in part by funding things like AEDs for first responders.
Cheezum, a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer, said law enforcement is often the first on the scene — “That AED can can be a life-saving step with seconds to spare.”
Lowrey reiterated the importance of equipping law enforcement with AEDs due to the frequency of the times officers are the first arrival.
He shared a personal experience where a colleague had a cardiac issue and was given crucial immediate assistance by his fellow officers. “It was the AED that brought him back multiple times before we could get him into a hospital,” he said. “I personally know the value of having an AED available.”
“Public access AEDs is where we are going. It’s very valuable to have not only our police force here in Talbot County equipped with AEDs, but they are out in the community as well,” Cox said.
Cox said she saw the value of police being equipped with AEDs from a paramedic’s perspective.
“Them having that valuable equipment is priceless. It definitely makes a difference,” she said.
Dyott said the VFW has also donated to the public AED SaveStation initiative, which will be known as Talbot CARES as “stop the bleed” kits and overdose recovery kits are added to the station.
He said the expanded Talbot CARES — which stands for Cardiac Arrest Emergency Stations — aims to expand coverage to all ballfields where children play.
“They’ve been a really strong supporter,” he said of the VFW’s donations.
More information about the Talbot Paramedic Foundation is available online at talbotparamedic.org.
