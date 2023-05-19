Fire officials say an electrical malfunction caused the May 17 fire in this house on the 31000 block of Willis Street in Cordova.
CORDOVA — An electrical malfunction in a bedroom was the cause of a house fire Wednesday in Cordova.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire was reported at about 7:32 p.m. on May 17, on the 31000 block of Willis Street in Cordova.
After the homeowner discovered the fire, firefighters controlled the blaze the second floor of the two story, single family dwelling in about 20 minutes.
No one was injured in the fire that 24 firefighters responded to, and fire officials estimate the fire did $15,000 in damage to the structure and $5,000 in damage to the contents of the home.
A smoke alarm was present in the home and was activated.
