$300 Million Salmon farm

Many fishermen use the launch ramp at Federalsburg Marina Park to find some bass to catch. The proposed waste discharge pipe is just upriver of this bridge.

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

EASTON — AquaCon, the Norwegian company proposing a 25-acre salmon farm on the outskirts of Federalsburg, notified the Maryland Department of Environment Friday of its decision to withdraw a pending application for a discharge permit to Marshyhope Creek.

