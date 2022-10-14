EASTON — AquaCon, the Norwegian company proposing a 25-acre salmon farm on the outskirts of Federalsburg, notified the Maryland Department of Environment Friday of its decision to withdraw a pending application for a discharge permit to Marshyhope Creek.
In a press release issued Friday, AquaCon said that public comments provided during MDE’s routine permitting process drew attention to the Atlantic sturgeon’s use of Marshyhope Creek, which warrants further consideration and evaluation.
”AquaCon sincerely appreciates MDE’s evaluation of our project to date, and looks forward to continuing to work with MDE to secure permits that authorize aquaculture production while protecting the water quality and health of the Bay ecosystem,” AquaCon CEO Pål Haldorsen stated in the release.
The company is seeking permission to build a roughly 25-acre facility that could produce up to 33 million pounds of salmon each year.
According to the project’s draft fact sheet, the facility will include technology to process fish waste and clean the system water, allowing for 99% water recirculation.
One percent of the water will require discharge, some of which would have been directed to Federalsburg’s wastewater treatment plant. The remaining water — estimated to be about 2.3 million gallons per day — would have been discharged into Marshyhope Creek.
AquaCon said the withdrawal of the application provides opportunities for continued collaboration with state, county and local governments as the company continues its efforts to develop land-based RAS facilities for the production of Atlantic salmon in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a focus on Maryland.
