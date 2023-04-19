EASTON — While Maryland’s new governor is calling for federal help to deal with the surging population of invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay, the men and women who daily work the waters of the famous estuary see the risks — and opportunities.
Gov. Wes Moore, recognizing the threat posed to Chesapeake Bay native species, called on “the federal government to declare the expanding population of invasive fish species — including blue catfish, flathead catfish and snakehead — to be an ongoing commercial fishery disaster in the Maryland waters of the Chesapeake Bay,” according to a March 16 press release.
“It is critical to act now to mitigate the effects of these invasive species and to provide assistance to the commercial fishing industry,” Moore wrote.
Following Moore’s letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce was sent April 4 to the department from the full Maryland congressional delegation. The lawmakers urged Secretary Gina Raimondo “to conduct an efficient, comprehensive review of all the required information needed to make a positive determination” for the disaster declaration.
“Timely determination of a commercial fishery failure offers a significant federal tool to provide economic assistance to Maryland fishery participants, coastal communities, and predominantly small seafood businesses,” the letter concluded.
The declaration would qualify Maryland for federal fishery disaster assistance.
It’s not the first time politicians have attempted to draw attention to the burgeoning danger imposed by invasive species. But it is the first time a disaster declaration has been sought to control them.
However, the term “disaster” makes many local watermen nervous.
“It’s scary because when they use the word ‘disaster,’ it makes it look like we’re doing bad,” said Jeff Harrison, president of the Talbot Watermen Association.
Rachel Fazenbaker of Denton keeps her commercial boat in Bellevue. “At first when I heard that Gov. Moore sent a letter to the federal government, I felt very panicked. I’m thinking, this is it. This is our livelihood. This is how we make our money, solely on the water. This is how I provided for my family for the past nine years.”
“But I’ve learned, before you jump on that wagon of bashing and complaining, to try to figure out what’s going on and see where this is going,” Fazenbaker said. “While I do agree that the Chesapeake Bay is a disaster in the form of the blue catfish, I don’t agree that it’s a disaster in the sense that we need the federal government to step in.”
Many watermen feel they were blamed for over-harvesting and poaching oysters in the past, Harrison said. “We worry that we’ll get that same dialogue going again: ‘There’s a disaster, we shouldn’t let them catch the crabs until we get the blue cats under control.’”
Robert Newberry, chairman of the trade organization Delmarva Fisheries Association Inc., is skeptical of the government’s ability to come up with a timely, effective solution.
“I admit there is a problem,” he said. “The governor is on the right road. I just don’t think he’s in the right lane getting some help for this.”
“I agree that it is a good thing to do, so the discussion is going to be out there (about) what we’re going to do with the blue catfish, but the government is not going to help,” Newberry said.
“Look up the definition of disaster. The Back River wastewater treatment plant — that’s a disaster,” he said. “The Bay is not a disaster right now.”
Newberry said the data the federal government needs to declare the disaster doesn’t exist today, and existing data doesn’t necessarily point to invasive species as the culprits of low blue crab and striped bass numbers in official Maryland Department of Natural Resources surveys.
“The state, right now, has no predation biomass data on exactly how much blue catfish are eating,” he said. “The governor wants to prove that the catfish are so populated, they’re eating this many striped bass, this many crabs, this many soft crabs, this many eels, this many yellow perch, this many white perch. They’ve got to show what they’re eating, and they don’t have the data.”
“The Department (of Natural Resources), to their credit, have been trying to hire two people to (collect the data),” Newberry said. “They just got a grant to hire them, but they don’t have the money from the grant yet.”
“Hopefully, the federal government will do something, but my prediction is the government is going to come in and go ‘No can do. Come back to us when you get me more data,’” he said.
“We’ve got to prove that the catfish are causing some of the problem, if not the majority of the problem, with the low crab numbers, the low fish numbers,” Newberry said. “Could there be mistakes in the way they did the survey on crabs? Yes. A lot of people understand that. There’s a problem there. Is there a problem the way they do the survey for the young of the year? Yes, a lot of people agree there’s a problem with the way they do that test,” he said.
“We got this global warming thing going on, and everything is changing. We’ve got different species in the Bay. Things are going farther north; the water is warming up. So that’s a change,” Newberry said. “How can we still maintain a fishery if we’re still studying things the way we did 30 years ago? We’ve got to have adaptive management. Believe it or not, someone from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said maybe we need to change our methodology of studying these species.”
One difficulty in obtaining accurate data, according to Newberry, is that catch numbers don’t have to be reported by recreational anglers as they are by commercial and charter boat fishermen.
According to Moore’s letter, “Since 2012, the total catch of seven of Maryland’s marquee commercial fishery species that share their habitat with invasive fish at some point in their life cycle has declined between 27% and 91%.”
“The dockside value of these species has likewise declined between 12% and 85%,” the letter stated. “Commercial fisheries — including hard blue crab, striped bass, yellow perch, and others — have brought in an average $64 million yearly in dockside value during that time, making declines a significant loss for Maryland’s commercial watermen and the state’s economy.”
Some watermen are skeptical about where and how that assistance might be allocated. They cite past legislative funding that they say didn’t directly help commercial watermen.
Ironically, watermen report that the past two years have been the best in decades, in spite of invasive predators.
“No one likes to hear the word disaster because it makes it sound like we’re doing terrible. We really aren’t doing bad,” Harrison said. “We’ve just come off one of the best oyster seasons in probably the last 40 years. The crab season ended up decent. Rockfish netters are catching their quotas quicker and with less amount of effort and less nets. So, we’re doing good.”
A “direct scientific link between invasive species and the declines is yet to be determined,” Moore wrote. However, “the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has growing concerns about observed high densities of invasive species, particularly blue catfish.”
In a March 16 statement, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s senior fisheries scientist Allison Colden said, “This is a critical first step in addressing the significant problem of invasive catfish and snakeheads in Chesapeake Bay.”
Programs to further encourage the harvesting of invasive species may help, the foundation suggests.
“Federal support would help implement key programs to target harvest of blue catfish and other invasive species to mitigate their ecological damage, while supporting Maryland watermen who have been most affected by negative impacts on native fish species,” Colden said.
Despite concerns about the declaration and what a federal solution that might mean to commercial fisheries, Harrison agrees there is a problem.
“Is there a disaster? Definitely, there’s a disaster waiting to happen, and if it’s not corrected, we’re going to have problems,” Harrison said.
The solution, suggested in the CBF release, may be “measured but stricter limits on both recreational and commercial catch … to help protect spawning stock.”
Eastern Shore watermen say the solutions include the federal government’s loosening restrictions on processing blue catfish and creating a new fishery to incentivize commercial watermen, not restricting productive fisheries.
“Last year was actually the best one we’ve had in 37 years,” Harrison said at the April 9 Blessing of the Fleet in Tilghman. “This year is going to be the best one we’ve had in 38 years.”
“I did hear some early numbers, and we passed last year’s total. They still have a couple more months of receipts to count, (but) we’re looking at what we would like to call a complete fishery,” Harrison said.
“We’ll never be able to get to (historical levels of) 14 or 15 million bushels, but what you can do is, you have a season where you go out the first day and you catch your limit. Some of the people are allowed ten, some … are allowed 12 bushels, and this year basically every one that went every day caught their limit. So, we call that a complete fishery, and you can’t do no better,” he said.
Part 2 of this 3-part series will explain the history of blue catfish, why they require more stringent inspection procedures, the measures political leaders have taken so far, and the results of their efforts.
