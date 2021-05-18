ROCK HALL — Dozens of volunteers from both sides of the Chesapeake Bay took up shovels on a farm just south of Rock Hall Saturday, May 15 to help out with a wetlands restoration project.
The effort was led by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on the Harry Green Wetland Preserve along Grays Inn Creek. The foundation owns the site, which is still actively farmed.
The May 15 planting event aimed to convert a field of about 5 acres into a wetlands area filtering nutrients and sediment before they enter the creek. On hand to help supervise was CBF Restoration Biologist Rob Schnabel.
“It was a cornfield four years ago, but starting laying a little too wet so it wasn’t productive anymore,” Schnabel said of the worksite.
About 50 volunteers, some from as far away as Virginia, were planting native shrubs like arrowwood viburnum, bay berries and silky dogwood. Also going in the ground were pickerelweed, irises and swamp milkweed, the latter making good habitat for monarch butterflies.
“It’s all native plants,” Schnabel said.
For Mariah and Trey Happel, volunteers who traveled over from Odenton, their participation stemmed from a New Year’s Resolution. Mariah Happel said they decided to volunteer once a month, focusing on the CBF.
She said they missed last month, but participated in an oyster cleaning the month before that.
“So we decided we’d try the wetland restoration. Then we’re going to figure out what we like best and go from there,” she said.
Scott Noll came from Crownsville to help plant.
“I used to work for CBF about five years ago. I’m in real estate now, but I try to stay connected and help out from time to time,” he said.
Schnabel, who has been a part of the CBF for 20 years, spoke about the importance of wetlands in the ecosystem.
“Wetlands are critical. They’re basically the Earth’s kidneys. They’re really important for water quality,” he said.
He said above the restoration site is a the cornfield maintained by Rock Hall-based Harborview Farms.
“A lot of the water that’s going to come into this area is going to come from the cornfield over there,” Schnabel said. “It’s going to filter any sediment and any nutrients — phosphorus and nitrogen.”
Schnabel said the CBF has owned the 450-acre farm since 2005, when it was willed to the foundation.
“And we’ve been doing restoration in areas where it makes sense, providing buffers everywhere along the streams,” he said.
Schnabel encourages local farmers interested in putting acreage into wetlands restoration to contact the CBF.
He said as part of Bay restoration efforts, Kent County has a goal of putting 450 acres into wetlands, while the state has an overall goal of converting 4,000 acres by 2025. He said recent wetlands restoration efforts at the Harry Green Wetland Preserve total about 6 acres.
“It’s a start. But we need to do a lot more of this work. So if there are any landowners that are farmers that are interested in doing wetland restoration, the Bay foundation would love to work with them,” Schnabel said.
