FEDERALSBURG — Author and environmentalist Tom Horton was the featured speaker for Federalsburg Heritage Day Oct. 15 at the Federalsburg Museum. He talked about growing up in Federalsburg and the influence Marshyhope Creek had on his life.
Horton said his love affair with the Marshyhope started soon after his family moved here, probably summer of 1952. He recalled the river flooded; it came up almost to their doorstep. His mother said it was dirty, to stay out of it.
“Of course, I ran right out there. I thought it was this most marvelous thing, that this water was, like, in our backyard,” Horton said. He had a grand time playing in the knee-deep water, his first experience with what would become a lifelong relationship with the tributary.
From there it progressed to fishing, hunting and going out in canoes with friends.
The Marshyhope is tidal up to just above Federalsburg, so what you’re seeing is really the Chesapeake Bay coming up here, he said.
“It’s interesting, people think the Chesapeake and the rivers are kind of eternal, but in geologic time, there have been many Chesapeake Bays over the last several million years,” he said, adding that most of the time, water in the oceans is locked up in the glaciers. “But for our purposes, it’s here for a long time.”
Horton called the river the largest drainage ditch on Delmarva and read excerpts from his book on the Nanticoke.
“The river among the wildest and loveliest in the ... 64,000 square mile drainage basin of the Chesapeake Bay begins as a ditch. It stretches brown and shallow and arrow straight and boring Treeless banks sculpted by drag lines to 45 degree slopes where we drop our canoe at Route 404 at Woodenhawk near Delaware.”
Ditch maintenance ceases a few miles before Sussex County adjoins with Caroline in Maryland, and the straight path ends, he said.
“The universal tendency of free flowing water to wander and curb and move quickly reasserts itself,” he read, adding roots and shrubs take hold on the banks and catch sediments for wetlands to take root.
It becomes “wild and meandering” with no other purpose than “promoting life in all its beauty and diversity,” Horton said.
He talked about how, on the river, one can hear the cars whizzing by on 404 and the people in the cars don’t have any idea what’s just beyond the trees.
In his book about Federalsburg, he wrote about tributaries.
“The Chesapeake Bay is really formed by the ocean coming in and 47 odd rivers including the Nanticoke and the Marshyhope coming down to mix with saltwater, that’s what we call an estuary, that open coalition of salt and fresh water,” he said.
The tributaries branch and branch again and again, extending the Chesapeake deep into the familiar consciousness of all who live in it, he said, adding, “Long before we know the Bay, we know a trib.”
The Marshyhope was far from pristine when he was growing up, Horton said, recalling waste oil and grease from a Federalsburg trucking company trickling half a mile to the water. There was poultry waste, blood, feet and feathers, and tomato peels and gravel.
“It was polluted. It was fishless. It was obstructed with brush and junk — still is — and it was the source of more hours of childhood joy and fantasy than I can recount. Never mind its biological shortcomings, it was flowing water,” he said.
Horton said the health of the Bay starts long before you get to the Bay, and over the years a lot of visible pollution has been cleaned up.
When he was young, it was unusual to see an eagle or an osprey — both victims of DDT — but now they are abundant.
“There’s still too much stormwater and sewage,” he said, but improvements have been made.
