Ben Ford named new Miles-Wye Riverkeeper

Ben Ford has joined the ShoreRivers staff as its new Miles-Wye Riverkeeper. The public is invited to meet Ford and hear about his vision for the watershed during the ShoreRivers April 26 and May 3 State of the Rivers events. Learn more at shorerivers.org/events.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — ShoreRivers has announced its hiring of Ben Ford as the organization’s new Miles-Wye Riverkeeper.


