ANNAPOLIS — The region’s governors are pushing for major new federal investments in the Chesapeake Bay.
Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland, Ralph Northam of Virginia, Andrew Cuomo of New York, John Carney of Delaware, Jim Justice of West Virginia and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania have written congressional leaders advocating for a Billion for the Bay Initiative to pump $1 billion into preserving the Chesapeake Bay.
“Our Billion for the Bay Initiative will create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and protect the health of America’s largest estuary,” Northam said in a statement.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is also part of the $1 billion Bay efforts.
The governors — all Democrats except Hogan and Justice – said a big spending package “will jump start the final phase of Bay restoration and put people to work building water infrastructure, including green infrastructure that will reduce stormwater and agricultural water pollution, the restoration of natural landscapes and help us adapt to the impacts of climate change.”
The governors and D.C. mayor contend that every million dollars invested in water infrastructure can create more than 16 jobs. “Further a clean Bay will generate more than $22 billion dollars each year in new economic value with improved commercial and recreational fishing, reducing drinking water treatment cots, resilience to climate change and improved property values and quality of life in the region,” the governors and mayor write in their May 13 letter to congressional leaders including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
The Biden administration is expected to put more federal dollars toward the Bay and other environmental projects, especially compared to the spending and policies of the Trump administration.
President Joe Biden is already proposing significant spending increases on infrastructure and green energy along with tax increases on the rich and big businesses. Those efforts are on top of the mammoth federal spending bills in response to COVID under both Trump and Biden.
The governors said increased investment in the Bay could help address pollution coming from the Conowingo Dam and help improve wastewater treatment infrastructure on the Shore.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) President William C. Baker welcomed the push saying it calls for a significant increase in federal funding to restore local rivers, streams, and the Chesapeake Bay, while supporting new jobs and mitigating the impacts of climate change.
“The future of the Chesapeake Bay is now in jeopardy. Scientific recommendations to save it must be accelerated; if not, the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint will fail. The watershed states and their federal partners must increase investments to meet the 2025 goal. This is especially critical for Pennsylvania and New York, which supply 50% of the Bay’s fresh water, and the Bay’s pollution,” Baker said in a statement.
“To finish the job, EPA leadership must embrace the Clean Water Act’s mandates and hold the states accountable. Pennsylvania’s current plan only achieves 75 percent of its nitrogen pollution reduction goal and has a self-identified shortfall of more than $300 million annually. The vast majority of the pollution reduction needed must come from Pennsylvania. The majority of this new funding must be directed toward the Commonwealth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.